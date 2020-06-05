Julie Normand: 1942-2020

Julie Normand passed away May 18, 2020, in Centralia, Wash. She was born July 19, 1942, to John and Georgia King in Chehalis, Wash. Julie grew up in Winlock, Wash., on King Road and later raised her family in Centralia.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to everyone; Julie never met a stranger. She was an entrepreneur, an interior designer, artist and poet.
Julie had the heart of giving and sharing. This especially showed during the Christmas season. Her house was decorated with Christmas cheer from November to February. The love of Christmas lead her to become the proprietor of The Winter Kitchen in 1992. Julie was well known throughout the city for her restaurant that was Christmas all year long. During a severe wind storm of 1993, Julie fed the City of Centralia light crew, who worked around the clock to restore power to the city. Years later, she sold The Winter Kitchen and became the dietitian for Cooks Hill Manor, which allowed her to share her love with the residents.
Julie also loved writing and telling stories. She leaves you with this: Friends are like daybreak; they fill me with sunshine. Friends are like spring flowers, here when I need them the most. Friends are like sunsets, comforting at the close of the day. Friends are like pearls, very precious. And when the time comes for me to become a “memory,” I hope I will be remembered as a “holiday.” Julie will definitely always be a holiday to us.
She is survived by sons, Stephen, Kenneth, Darryl and Patrick (Cristina); daughter, Sheila; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, John (Peggy); and sisters, Norma, Margie (Jerry) and Bonnie (Gary).
Julie was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will have a private celebration of life and for those who knew her, she would say, “Go decorate a Christmas tree for me!”
Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
