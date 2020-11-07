Judy Smith

Judy Smith

It is with much sadness that the family of Judy Smith announce she passed away peacefully, early Wednesday morning, October 15, 2020, surrounded by her children. Her death comes after 10 months of courageously battling a series of physical and medical ailments. Judy will be lovingly remembered by her children Lory Hull (Mark), Doug Lind (Ginny), Jody Plomer (Terry), and Julie Lind (Kevin Vieth). Judy will also be fondly remembered by nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

