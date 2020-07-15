Judy Packer Raymond: 1935-2020

Judy Packer Raymond, 85, died June 16, 2020, in Shelton, her home for the past several years. She was born Feb. 19, 1935, in Pe Ell, to parents Nellie and Jasper Packer. Judy graduated from Pe Ell High School in May 1953, and in September of that year, married Charles Raymond.
She became the mother of two sons, Kelly and Kenneth, both of whom precedes her.
Judy was preceded in death by her sister, Jeanette Rohal, in 2008; husband, Chuck, passed away July 2018.
She is survived by her brother, Ches Packer of Everett; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
No services will be held at this time.
