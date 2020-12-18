Judith Rae Williams Culbertson: 1941-2020

Judith Rae Williams Culbertson born in Centralia May 23, 1941, to Ray and Mildred “Mickey” Williams, and passed away Dec. 3, 2020, in Puyallup, Wash.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Culbertson; and her parents.
Judy and Bob were married Oct. 14, 1977, and raised Judy’s children, Rob and Kathleen in Brier, Wash. Judy was a dental hygienist for over 35 years, a horse lover, enjoyed trips to Copalis beaches, friends and family in addition to trips to the casinos. They moved from Brier to Puyallup in 2014, to be closer to family.
Judy is survived by her son, Rob Bruce (Lisa); daughter, Kathleen Abbey-Lugge (Mark); step-daughter, Diana Culbertson; grandchildren, Devin, Dayton, Samuel and Avery Jo; step-grandchild, Cody; and siblings, Greg Williams of Bellevue and Tracye Lloyd of Shoreline.
A memorial will be held later due to COVID restrictions.
