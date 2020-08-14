Judith Lynn Sherman: 1948-2020

Judith Lynn Sherman, 72, passed away of cancer and related issues on August 2, 2020 in Lacey, Wash. She was born May 31, 1948, to Wallace Norton and Lois Jordan in Burley, Idaho. She lived in Onalaska, Wash., the last six years, and before that in California and Utah.
In 1966, Judith married Walter Ralph Sherman in the Los Angeles temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were married for over 50 years. She passed away on her sweetheart’s birthday.
Judith was first and foremost a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She also was an entrepreneur, even publishing a couple of books. She loved writing, knitting, spending time in the mountains, and sightseeing in Washington. Judith valued her membership in the LDS church. She also had an opinion on everything and was not shy to share it, especially when it came to politics.
She is survived by her; sons, Steve, Ron and Kevin; daughter, Laura; 15 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brothers, Terrance and Jordan; and sisters, Connie, and Chris. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter; parents; and sister, Joni. A private graveside service will be held at a later date; close family and friends will be notified.
