Joyce Frogner, 90, went to be with her Lord, March 31, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home in Adna, Wash.
Joyce was born Jan. 21, 1930, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Firth S. and Mabel L. (Luker) Armitage. She lived in Adna with her husband, Louis Russell Frogner since 1961. Mr. and Mrs. Frogner celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on Valentines Day this year.
Experiencing the Great Depression and World War II in her youth, Joyce developed enduring bonds of love within her family and a strong sense of patriotism. Soon after graduating from South High School in Salt Lake City, she met her sweetheart Louis, whom she called ‘Russ,’ at a local soda fountain while he was on leave from the Navy.
Joyce lovingly raised five children as the family traveled between Washington D.C., Utah, Morocco and California during her husband’s Naval career. Following Russ’ retirement, they built a home within the tall firs of the Frogner family farm on Crego Hill in Adna. Joyce worked tirelessly on behalf of family and friends and was a counselor for five years at Maple Lane School.
Joyce lived her life with passion and determination, choosing to experience a fullness of life with family and close friends. She enjoyed serving others and experiencing the world’s beauty in all its forms. She appreciated the finer aspects of quality chocolate and took special delight in the evergreen beauty of “Frogner farm,” the alpine meadows of “her mountain” (Rainier) and her and Russ’ special getaway at Cannon Beach. Whether camping in the Utah canyons, horseback riding on Crego Hill, trekking across the Olympic wilderness, or exploring a Moroccan market, Joyce lived a full and adventurous life.
Joyce loved reading and was an accomplished writer. Her keen insight, sharp wit and sense of humor, were gifts she freely shared with all who knew her. She enjoyed gardening and always looked forward to the arrival of spring primroses.
She had a deep, abiding faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a faithful lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served diligently in numerous teaching, ministering and leading capacities.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, McKeith L., Firth K. “Kay” and LeRoy “Roy” L. Armitage; and parents, Firth S. and Mabel L. Armitage.
Joyce is lovingly remembered by her husband, Louis R. Frogner, at home; three sons, Leslie E. (Mary) of Adna, Gary R. (Cindy) of Port Townsend and Chris L. of Seattle; three daughters, Daryl L. Ayers (Bill) of Winlock, Cheryl A. Sabin of Adna, and Luana Graves of Centralia; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren;16 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley D. Bennion and Patsy A. Baldwin; brother, Jimmy R. Armitage; and many other family members and friends.
A private graveside service will be held at Claquato Cemetery with a public memorial planned, to be announced after pandemic restrictions are lifted.
Joyce’s family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Providence Hospital South team, hospice caregivers and the many friends and neighbors who ministered in her time of need.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce’s name to Community Home Health & Hospice.
