John Joseph Krause: 1937-2020

John Joseph Krause, 82, passed away at his home in Centralia, June 7, 2020. He was born June 16, 1937, to Frank and Marie (Ditto) Krause in Spokane, Wash.
He graduated from Gonzaga High School and became a professional photographer. In 1968, John secured a job with the Department of Licensing, where he stayed for 37 years. 35 of those years were spent managing the Centralia office and many people wanted the opportunity to work with him. John married Susan McCann Aug. 3, 1963, at St. Joseph's Parish in Spokane, Wash.
John’s main focus was his family and faith. He was an alter boy for 12 years or so, he was on the church council, did the hamburger feed, was in the Knights of Columbus and did a lot of work with Adoration and faithfully attended church each week. When John was younger, cars and photography was of great interest to him. He was a jokester and loved to make people laugh. John and his wife, of 56 years, loved the opportunity to go out to eat and would pick on each other jokingly which made everyone around them smile and laugh. They had great chemistry together. John was often seen mowing his lawn and working in his yard. He was close to his dogs and they loved him in return. John’s favorite saying was, “It is what it is and that’s all that it is. Popeye the Sailor Man. Toot toot!”
John is survived by his two sisters, Corinne Chasse and Catherine Ramsey; son, James (Teresa) Krause; three daughters, Mary (Thomas) Hinchen, Paula (Criss) Pitcock and Pamela Heauser; seven grandsons, Thomas Hinchen, Brian Hinchen, Christopher Salzsieder, Frank Krause, John Krause, Kevin Heauser and Austin Heauser; four granddaughters, Sarah Hinchen, Samantha Dotson, Brittany Boyd, and JoAnne Copper; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by wife, Susan Margaret Krause; father, Frank Xavier Krause; and mother, Marie Krause.
A Viewing and Rosary will be held at Newell-Hoerling's Mortuary, June 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Centralia, June 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. A graveside commital will be held at Claquato Cemetery after the funeral mass.
