John (Jack) D. Exum, Jr.: 1946-2020

John (Jack) D. Exum, Jr., 73, of Chehalis, Wash., died at home, in Chehalis, on Thursday, June 25, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on Nov. 9, 1946, in Carthage, Tenn., to the late John D. Exum, Sr., and Mildred Gilbreath Lee.
He is survived by his wife Kathryn Garrett, daughters Leslie S. Pierson and Terri A. Danowski, sister Marcia E. Grace, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a niece and two nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.