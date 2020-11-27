John E. Andrews, age 77, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on November 9, 2020. He passed away after a long battle with IPF (not Covid). He was a devoted husband, father, papa and loyal friend.
John is survived by his wife, Donna; his children, Kim (Mike) Miller and Chad Andrews; his grandchildren, Dakota (Bailey), Gabby, Aaron, Becky, Eva, Sydny, Emme, Tiernin and great-grandson, Bentley, as well as his close family members, Sonja, Bill, Ricky and Phyllis. John was preceded in death by his son, John Jr.; his parents, Harry and Hazel, and his brother, Ron.
John was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Disabled Veterans, USS Kitty Hawk Association and former Board Member of the Veterans Memorial Museum. John wanted to give a special thank you for Chip's and Sam's continued work for our veterans.
John was an avid fisherman and hunter. He truly cherished his annual hunting camp time with the Walter's Family. He missed spending time with his close family friends, Mark (Rita), Steve (Liz), Doug (Tracy), and Toby (Judy). John retired from Waupaca foundry along with many of his close friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis WA, 98532. John's last wishes were for all his family and friends, continued fair winds and following seas.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
