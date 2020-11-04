Loving son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, John ‘Caleb’ Pyles, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the precious age of 18, in Chehalis, Wash.
Caleb was born Feb. 12, 2002, in Olympia, Wash., to David and Shawn (Smith) Pyles. He graduated from Toledo High School in Toledo, Wash., in May of 2020.
From the moment Caleb was born, he was living life in a hurry. He started helping his family in the hay fields as soon as he could walk and drove the tractor as soon as he could see over the steering wheel. Caleb developed an immense love of hunting that began at a young age on his parents’ farm and on hunting trips with family members. His first boat was purchased when he was a teenager- he loved taking it out on the Willapa or Cowlitz to catch some big salmon. At the age of 17, Caleb realized his dream of becoming a logger and purchased a skidder in hopes of one day creating his own successful logging business. At 18, he worked in the rigging for his uncles at B&M Logging. Everyone who knew him could tell you he was one of the hardest working kids around.
Caleb cared deeply about everyone. He paid special attention to his grandparents by always checking in with them for a visit or helping them out however he could. Family and friends will not soon forget how Caleb would put his arm around someone and say ‘I love you.’ He did this with ease and was never embarrassed to do it. This loving gesture just came naturally to him; it was part of who Caleb is.
Caleb was preceded in death by his grandmother, Norlene Holt; grandfather, John Pyles Sr.; and step-grandfather, Ed Lindauer.
He is loved and missed dearly by his parents, Shawn and David Pyles; grandfather, Harry Smith; grandmother, Carol Lindauer; aunts and uncles, John (April) Pyles, Roger (Sally) Pyles, Patty (Kelly) Sargent, John (Nicki) Smith, Lani (Buzz) Harris, Brandon (Leah) Smith, Matt (Teri) Smith and Kelie Wurden; cousins, Travis Pyles, Jacob Pyles, Aaron Pyles, Tyler Pyles, Nathan Pyles, Jessica Sargent, Lindsey Sargent, AJ Sargent, Travis Maze, Tiffany Mullins, Heather Harris, Michael Smith, Kenny Smith, Nathan Heishman, Megan Ulmer, Chance Smith, Nikki Compton, Scarlett and Tug; and many wonderful friends.
A graveside service will begin at 12 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Claquato Cemetery in Chehalis. A remembrance of life luncheon will be held immediately afterward at B&M Logging, 281 N. Hamilton Rd., Chehalis. Please bring a favorite dessert and a story to share with others.
‘Ducks, Bucks &
Diesel Trucks.’
