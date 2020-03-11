John Albert Pyne, 85, of Longview, Wash., passed away Feb. 29, 2020, in his home in Centralia, Wash. He was born to Gurney A. Pyne and Margaret L. Foote, Sept. 26, 1934, in Hazelton, Idaho. John was one of seven children.
John earned his certificate of equivalency in May of 1957. He married Joann Durgeloh, Dec. 31, 1959, in Kalama, Wash. Together they had three daughters, Deborah Balogh, Christina Pyne and Barbara Pyne. John was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the United Staets Navy for four years. During his service to our country, John received several awards from the National Defense for Good Conduct, a Korean War medal from the United Nations. He served on the U.S.S. Okanogan out of the 13th Navel District in Seattle, Wash. He completed machinery operation, maintenance and repair courses while in the service. During his service, John made 1st Class Petty Officer in his first three and a half years of service.
After Johns service in the Navy, he also worked as a laborer for Brookings Plywood Corporation, the Kalama Bulletin as an editor and publisher, as a journeyman pipefitter for Steam Fitter Local #235, a truck driver for Railway Express Agency, an attendant for Kalama Mobil Service, a journeyman pipefitter for Weyerhaeuser, Paul's Appliance & Burman Service as a furnace repairman and a security guard for Foster Farms, finally ending with working as a Civil Service worker, as a pipe fitter out of Fort Wainwright Military Base for 16 years until his retirement in 1996.
On Sept. 28, 2012, John married the love of his life, Lynn Ryf in Longview, Wash. John was involved in the Veterans of Foreign Wars, was a BINGO caller at the American Legion Hall, and a member of the Lyons club, as well as Chehalis Foursquare Church where he enjoyed going to Bible studies and the fellowship of his brothers and sisters in Christ.
John was preceded in death by his late wife in 2011, Joann Pyne; daughters, Deborah Bologh in 2006, Christina Pyne in 1976, and Barbara Pyne in l975; as well as his father, mother, brothers and sisters.
John is survived by his loving wife, Lynn Pyne; stepsons, Zach (Tiffany) Williams and Derek (Kim) Brown; grandsons, Erik and Kris O'Neal; stepgrandsons, Caleb, Jaren and Simon Williams, Aidenn Brown and Rowkai Hunter; granddaughter, Kellie O'Neal; and stepgreat-grandson, Macklin Williams.
The family of John Pyne wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Comfort Keepers, Caregivers and Hospice for all of the love, care, help and support they gave to John and Lynn at their time of need.
Funeral services will be held at ll a.m., March 14, 2020, at Chehalis Foursquare Church with Pastor Armin Kast of Chehalis Foursquare Church, officiating. Cremation arrangements are by Longview Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cemetary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.