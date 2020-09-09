Joann Marlene Wilson: 1947-2020

Joann Marlene Wilson was born June 5, 1947. She lost her hard fought 9 year battle with cancer.
Joann was called home peacefully, at her home of 47 years in Tenino, Wash. She was surrounded with love and family and her best friends Spike and Nina.
Joann’s life was full of adventures from owning horses, to scrapbooking, thrift store finds, to zip lining in Canada. She was always up for a challenge and always with a smile.
Joann had worked for the State of WA in the DSHS department until 1976, she then went on to become a long haul truck driver. Joann loved being a “TRUCKER” and sharing the numerous stories she had while traveling the roads of the 50 states. She retired in 2012 from National Frozen Foods in Chehalis, Wash.
Joann is survived by her brother, Larry Wilson of Cheney, Wash.; sister, Janis Sweet of Tenino, Wash.; son Michael Ritter, of Phoenix Ariz.; daughter, Kathy (Brian) Boman of Rochester Wash.; 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Due to COVID there will be a burial on September 14, 2020 at Claquato Cemetery at 1:00pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.