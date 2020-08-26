Jimmie 'Evan' Bowen: 1943-2020

Jimmie “Evan” Bowen 77, passed away at his home in Selah, Wash. He was born to Elmer and Vra (West) Bowen January 17, 1943 in his home assisted by “Grandma” Mary Kiona on the Falls Rd. in Glenoma, Wash.
After graduating from White Pass High School he joined the Army. In 1965 he married the love of his life, Vickie Feist. They lived in Randle, Wash., where they raised their family.
He worked for Pacific Lumber Sales for many years as a logger. In 1980 he moved his family to Yakima, Wash. In 1991 they moved to Selah, Wash. He worked in Alaska many years to put his children through school. He became one of the best dynamite blasters in the business. He was a crew boss in Alaska. Also, in 1994 he began working for Yakima County as a truck driver. He plowed many of the roads off South Naches Rd.
After retirement Evie and Vickie spent their days enjoying their grandchildren and their dogs Mitzi and Susie (which they had for 13 years and counting).
Evie is survived by his wife of 55 years Vickie Bowen; his daughter Dorleen (Tim) Croswhite of Yakima, Wash; his son, Kevin Bowen (Marne Sall) of Monroe, Wash; his two grandsons, Elijah Bowen and Kai Bowen of Monroe, Wash; his sister, Elsie Mae (Bowen) Randall of Centralia, Wash.; and aunt Josie (Bowen) Anderson of Tacoma, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Charles Bowen and Jack “Leon” Bowen; and a sister Dorlene Bowen.
