Jesse Hayden Hull: 1937-2020

Jesse Hayden Hull passed away on October 9, 2020. He was born in Pueblo, Colo., to Joseph and Vera (Marie) Hull on September 16, 1937. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Margaret; four children, Diane Hull, Linda Hull, Ron (Julie) Hull, and Joy (Tim) Music; six grandchildren, Trisha Gibson, Robert Hull, Ryan Hull, Christine (Shane) Carter, Logan Hull, Abbigal Music; and four great-grandchildren, Samuel Hull, Melanie Hull, Wyatt Carter, Hayden Gibson; his brother Michael (Linda) Hull, and sister Belva (Roger) Pendergrass, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather, Frank Mettler and siblings, Joseph Hull, Samuel Hull, Bonnie Hull, and Nellie Sue Raley.
Jesse graduated from Morton High School class of 1956. He attended Centralia Junior College. He married Margaret Ray on September 26, 1959. Jesse owned Hull Cutting Company and worked as a timber faller in the state of Washington and later Alaska. He was an avid fishermen, hunter, and golfer. Jesse will be interned at Saint Francis Mission in Toledo at a later date.
