Jerrold Clifford Johnson: 1947-2020

Jerrold Clifford Johnson passed away at his home in Milwaukee, Ore., on April 28, 2020 due to complications from diabetes. Born in 1947 to Dr. Edgar and Marian Johnson, Jerry was raised with his family in Chehalis, Wash. While growing up, Jerry was active in baseball, gymnastics, golf, tennis, music and Boy Scouts, where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Jerry graduated from W.F. West High School in 1965 and attended Washington State University where he earned a Bachelors’ Degree with Honors in Mathematics in 1969. While at WSU he also competed in collegiate gymnastics.
After graduating, Jerry worked at a variety of jobs including computer programmer in California, school teacher in Idaho and administrative assistant in New York. One job he had enjoyed in the Portland area was with Leupold and Stevens. During this time, he had studied for and graduated with an MBA degree from Portland State University. He was also a part of the adjunct faculty at Oregon Institute of Technology in Milwaukie where he taught classes in computer programming. At home, Jerry had been working on a computer program to predict investments in the stock market.
During his life, he had a lot of fun playing golf and tennis, was very active in politics and considered himself to be a Patriot. Jerry was a devout Christian and worshiped according to Orthodox traditions. He strove for a spiritual approach to religion and had been re-baptized at the Dormitian Skete monastery in Colorado. Jerry enjoyed music and had played keyboards and French horn while in school. He owned a home in Milwaukie, Ore., and liked to work in his garden there. He loved his family.
He will be missed by his brother, Stephen (Constance) Johnson, Grover Beach Calif., niece Katie DuPlessis, Oakland Calif., nephew, Greg Johnson, San Francisco Calif, twin sister, Janet Petrie (Greg Etchison) Wenatchee Wash., nephew, Jeffery Petrie Los Angeles Calif., niece, Allison (James) Hutchins, grand-niece, Brooke Hutchins and grand-nephew, Grant Hutchins all of Tigard Ore., and brother Rolf Johnson, Everett Wash.
There will be a modest service at Claquato Cemetery in Chehalis, Wash., when our current times allow. The Dormitian Skete monastery has also performed an online funeral service in his honor.
