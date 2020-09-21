Jennifer Louise Zuber: 1966-2020

Jennifer Louise Zuber was born April 12, 1966 at the Centralia General Hospital, Centralia Wash., to Joyce L. (Knowles) Zuber and David F. Zuber. She was a healthy and happy child.
Jennifer went to school in Olympia, Wash., and graduated from Capitol High School in the Willows program. She had many friends and loved them all. Jennifer worked 27 years through Lewis County Work Opportunities mostly assigned to Aluminite Northwest Inc. She loved her job, had a great work ethic. She hardly missed a day of work in that long time. Jennifer competed in Special Olympics. She bowled, she loved to dance, and loved to travel with her family. Music was huge in her life.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce. She is survived by her brothers, Jeff Zuber and Mark Zuber; her father David; and Roberta Field who she called her second mother; special cousins, Laura Lee Ball, Tracey Hall, and Shari Haskins.
Sincere Thank You to the nurses at Centralia Providence Hospital for their very compassionate care of Jennifer. She could not have had better care.
Jennifer’s funeral service will be graveside at Mt. View
Cemetery, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at 1 PM.
