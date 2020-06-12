Jeanette 'June Bug' Iona Rinta: 1925-2020

Jeanette "June Bug" Iona (Sturdevant) Rinta, 95 years young, passed into Heaven June 6, 2020. She was born Jan. 18, 1925, (a twin) in Council Bluff, Iowa.
June graduated from Winlock High School 1943. She married Hugh Eldon Rinta Dec. 10, 1944. June and Hugh were members of Bethel Church for 68 years, where they faithfully served and attended.
She enjoyed her family which included five children, 18 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren; camping, traveling and snow-birding to Yuma, Ariz., where she had many special friends.
June is survived by her children, Gary (Sharon) Rinta, Cheryl (Warren) Erickson, Don (Shelley) Rinta and Paulette (Daryl) Bridgewater; half-sister, Myrna (Larry) Moore; sister and brothers-in-law, Carolyn Rinta, Arnie Rinta, Marilyn Rose and Judy (Howard) Heflin; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh; son, Rodney; mother, LaRein Kelso; step-father, Ted Sturdevant; father, Walter Alves; step-sisters, Lois McQueen, Pauline Hatcher and Marjorie Dahn; step-brother, Ted Sturdevant; half-sister, Lucy Hay; brothers-in-law, Dick Rinta and Dan Rose; sister-in-law, Phyllis Rinta; and granddaughter, Anna Ruth Erickson.
In lieu of flowers, June requested memorial contributions be made to Bethel Church, 132 Kirkland Rd., Chehalis, WA 98532 for their Missions Fund.
A Memorial will be held at a later date.
