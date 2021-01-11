Jazmynn L. Worthey passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at U.W. Medical Center in Seattle, Wash., after a sudden medical emergency. She was born Aug. 1, 1981, to Diane Worthey and John McNeal.
Jazmynn loved and adored her large and complicated family that has many roots in Lewis County into the Olympia area. Jazmynn was especially proud of her children. In her younger years, she enjoyed being with her many grandmothers.
Jazmynn was preceded in death by her daughter, Kalionna Worthey-Tensley; and grandmothers, Patricia McNeal, Marian Daniele, Judy Madtson (Worthey), and Eve Worthey.
She is survived by her parents, John McNeal and Dianne Kobzy, Pamela Woodward Thompson; her daughter, Iris Worthey; and son, Nicholas Hytenin; loving partner, Jesus Briceno; siblings, John L. McNeal, Frank Hamilton, Colton Sorlie, Josh Worthey, Carissa Fierbach, and Breanna Evans; five nieces and five nephews; numerous aunts and uncles; and tons of cousins.
In Jazmynn’s own words,
"I am a positive woman who loves the Lord, I am a daughter, a mother, a sister, and a true friend.”
We will continue to remember Jazmynn by talking about her and sharing fond memories of her life.
Services will be held virtually by Gather Church on Facebook Live, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. Please email rememberjazmynn@gmail.com if you would like to participate in virtual services, or with any questions.
