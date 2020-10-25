Janice May (Stockwell) Nagler: 1943-2020

Janice May (Stockwell) Nagler, 76, passed away peacefully at home in Grass Valley, Calif., on September 22, 2020. She was born to Doris and Eugene Stockwell in Chehalis, Wash., in 1943, and was a 1962 W.F. West High School graduate. Growing up, Jan was active in 4-H, canning, cooking, quilting, and crafting. She was very close to her cousins Jeannie and Fred Jones, who lived nearby.
Jan met Hans Nagler in Seattle, Wash. He had moved to the U.S. from Germany, and was working at a Safeway bakery. They married in September, 1966, and lived in Seattle until Hans transferred to the Safeway in Pleasanton, Calif. While in Pleasanton they had a daughter, Tia, and twin sons, Tyson and Travis. Jan’s mom soon moved in to help with the twins. In 1976 they all moved to Grass Valley, Calif., and ran their own bakery until their retirement in 1998.
Jan enjoyed traveling with her family, driving across the country with Hans many times, and visiting friends and family in other countries. She could be adventurous, doing an Extreme Zipline in Saint Maarten, or peaceful, walking the beaches collecting rocks and shells for future craft projects. Meeting up with friends for cards brought her much joy. Her grandchildren were her greatest treasure.
Jan leaves behind her husband of 54 years, Hans; three children, Tia, Travis (Lori), and Tyson (Molly), two grandchildren, Mariel (11) and Henry (10), and many cousins and friends who will deeply miss her.
Jan was laid to rest with her Mom in Claquato Cemetery in Chehalis.
