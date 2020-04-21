Janice Macalyn Trana: 1944-2020

Janice Macalyn Trana, beloved wife and mother, passed away at PeaceHealth in Vancouver, Wash., Thursday, March 12, 2020. Janice was born Nov. 8, 1944, in Elma, Wash., to James and Jessie (Hoover) Williams.
She graduated from Montesano High School, Montesano, Wash. Janice began a career in Law Enforcement as a clerk at the Ocean Shores Police Department in the 1960s. She left the Ocean Shores Police Department in 1970, with the rank of Sergeant and was hired by Sheriff Don Redmond as a secretary in January of 1971. Janice became a patrol deputy and was then promoted to Detective Sergeant and worked sex offense cases. She was the first woman in the agency to be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in patrol. Janice retired while working as a detective in 1986.
Janice married the love of her life, Brian Trana, Sept. 5, 1982, in Lacey, Wash. The family moved to Morton in 1990, to raise their children and moved to Centralia in 2011. She enjoyed family gatherings, camping, fishing, hunting, knitting and crocheting. Janice was also a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Centralia.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, James and Jessie Williams; two sisters, Betty Compton and Lynn Heatley; and a great-granddaughter, Sophie Piccolo.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Trana; children, Don Piccolo, Jeremy Trana, and Andrew Trana; sisters, Gladys Woodruff, June Lewis and Jessie Glen-Zabloudil; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Janice was laid to rest at Claquato Cemetery in Chehalis March 31, 2020. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
