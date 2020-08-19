Janet Marie Gordon: 1950-2020

Janet Marie Gordon passed away quietly July 27 with her family by her side after a long battle with cancer at the age of 61.
She was born April 27th 1959 to Eloise and Clyde Quinton in Centralia Wash. She graduated from Centralia High School in 1977 and worked most of her life in the law field and for Lewis County.
She loved spending her time with her art projects and her grandchildren. She was a bright soul that was always cheerful and loved life.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents Eloise and Clyde; sister Edna; brothers Evan and Gary. She leaves behind her husband John; daughter Sadie; son Jon; sisters Sue and Sharon; brothers Jessie and Tommy; four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
As soon as circumstances allow there will be a celebration of life for family and friends.
Real sorry to hear of Janet's passing. She always had a smile on her face. Our condolences to the family - Kevin and Gail Durgin.
