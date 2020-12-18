James Troy Baker of Centralia, Wash., passed away peacefully Dec. 13, 2020. He was born in McCleary, Wash., to Lenard Troy Baker and Vergenia Marie Sarah Baker.
Jim lived in the Rochester, Wash., area until he met and married Nancy JoAnne Yeager in 1955. He was a kind and devoted husband. JoAnne preceded him in death. They shared a love that was endless and true. Jim was a patient father to his children, Steven (Kerri) Baker, Ricky (Sue) Baker, and Karla (Rick) Dawson. He taught us the importance of patience, kindness and hard work. Jim was a proud grandfather of Bobby, Raychel, Ryan, Reece, Amanda, Ali, Jimmy, Steve, Jeremiah, Ricky, Nick, and Ericca; plus the light of his life, his great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. What a legacy he has left behind.
Jim was kind-hearted and knew no stranger. Jim will be greatly missed by all who knew him. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
