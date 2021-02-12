James Robert Cooper Jr. was born in Palo Alto, Calif., June 11, 1941, and passed away in Centralia, Wash., Dec. 18, 2020.
Growing up, Jim was interested in reading, history, and sports, particularly tennis, basketball, and fishing. Jim graduated from San Jose State with a master’s degree in history. He worked as a military historian for the federal government for many years.
Upon retirement, Jim settled in Salkum, Wash. He had a home just above the Cowlitz River and if he wanted to, he could hike down the hill and fish. Jim was a very generous person. He was well known for donating books to the Timberland Library in Salkum. He also donated books to a local elementary school. His hope was that the children would learn to love reading as he did. Over time, Jim built friendships with his neighbors, the staff at the Salkum Superette, the Salkum Post Office, and Book ‘n’ Brush in Chehalis.
He is survived by his brother, Allen Cooper of Portland, Ore.; nephews, Todd Greblo of Portland, and Kevin Greblo of Eugene, Ore.; and brother-in-law, Gary Greblo of Lake Oswego, Ore. Jim will be laid to rest at the Crescent Grove Cemetery in Tigard, Ore., next to his beloved spouse, Eve.
Later this summer, when it is healthy, there will be an informal gathering at a local restaurant to honor Jim and share stories. If you would like to be notified about this event, please call Book 'n' Brush at 360-748-6221 and provide your name, phone number, and email address, and they will be glad to add your name to the list. Or, you can email them directly at: booknbrush@gmail.com.