James Richard 'Rick' Turner: 1936-2020

James Richard “Rick” Turner, 84, of Chehalis, Wash., passed away November 12, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. He was born February 24, 1936 in Bradyville, Mo., and is the son of the late Carl and Milly Shaver. He was the first of three siblings.
On November 16, 1957 he married Avis Olive Wallin, who preceded him in death in 2011. He was retired U.S. Navy, retired U.S. Civil Service and retired fishing guide which was his passion.
He is survived by his son, Richard Darin (Linda) Turner; numerous grandchildren; and the love of his later life, Mary Ann Hytt or mom.
Mr. Turner is preceded in death by his son, James Scott Turner; wife, Avis O. Turner; brother, Raymond; and sister Carol.
The family would like to thank Mary Arth, Dr. McElhaney Jr., and the Centralia Emergency room and ICU. Also, a special thank you to nurses, Melissa and James at Providence Centralia Hospital, your dedication to helping those in need has made this difficult time easier to bare.
At the deceased request there will be no services.
Dad you will be missed!
