James Crawford "J.C." Tibbits, 85, of Chehalis, Wash., passed away peacefully at Leah’s Adult Family Home, in Chehalis, Monday, March 2, 2020.
He was born at home Jan. 21, 1935, to John Allen and Evelyn (Cosby) Tibbits, in Crawford County, Ark. The family moved to Washington State not long after, settling in Shelton.
As a teenager, J.C. began working as a ‘box- out boy’ at the local Safeway and over time, became manager of the produce department. Pursuing his dream of becoming a meat cutter, J.C. graduated training and moved to Chehalis. He was promoted to meat market manager at Fuller’s Market Basket and eventually opened the family- run business, D & J Meats, which was housed from 1978 to 2001, in what is now Book & Brush on Market Blvd. in Chehalis. He married his sweetheart, Doris Adams, June 23, 1956, in Shelton.
J.C. was a proud member of the Shrine and an active member of Chehalis’ Masonic Lodge #28. He was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #3 in Chehalis.
J.C. was a 50 year member at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Chehalis and enjoyed keeping up on the yard and maintenance on the church, which was built in 1908. In later years, he attended St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, also in Chehalis.
He enjoyed woodworking, vintage cars, construction, gardening and working outdoors.
J.C. was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Willis, Bill and Keith Tibbits; and great- grandson, Chase Tibbits.
He is survived by his wife, Doris; children, Cindy Hill, Clint Tibbits and Lester Tibbits; five grandchildren, Tiffany (Hill) Zyniewicz, James Hill, Joshua Tibbits, Nakita Tibbits and Chad Tibbits; four great-grandchildren, Micah, Jordan, Maxton and Kaylynn; and brother, Lee Tibbits.
Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of cards or flowers, J.C.’s family requests that donations be made to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children at donate.lovetotherescue.org or Leah's Adult Family Home in Chehalis.
