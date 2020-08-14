Jake Douglas Swan: 1994-2020

Jake Douglas Swan, 25, of Chehalis, Wash., left us to be with Jesus sometime between July 25, 2020, and August 3, 2020.
Jake was born in Bremerton, Wash., on October 9, 1994, to Douglas Noall Swan and Christine Elaine Taylor. He was a happy baby, and very much loved.
Jake loved detailing cars, whether it was 29 degrees out or 129 degrees out, and was especially fond of Acuras. He enjoyed listening to music and vacationing with family, and loved all animals great or small.
Jake was a kind and generous young man who was always there to help a person in need, even if he himself was short on resources. His family and friends were truly blessed to have known him, and the world is poorer for his absence.
He will be forever missed by his mom Christine (Scott) Dickinson; dad Douglas Swan; sister Renae Million; brother Jesse Dickinson; and grandparents Rebecca LaBarr, and Janice and Fred Dickinson.
A celebration of Jake’s life will begin at 1 PM on Tuesday, August 18, at Grace Church, 1866 S Market Blvd, Chehalis, WA 98532. He will be laid to rest at Claquato Cemetery, 142 Stearns Rd, also in Chehalis. His family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers and help in searching for their precious Jake. They are forever grateful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.