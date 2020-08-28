Jack Edwards: 1940-2020

Jack Edwards, a Centralia, Wash., resident, died July 18, 2020, in Olympia, Wash.
From an early age, Jack was an avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing being his favorite hobbies. He enjoyed western movies, flannel shirts, and popcorn with obscene amounts of butter. His fishing stories had about as much credibility as every other fisherman, but they were always entertaining. Jack was a member of the National Guard before his long career in construction. He belonged to the local 252 Laborers Union, Centralia Eagles, and, unsurprising to anyone that knew him, the NRA.
Jack was born in Centralia, Wash., on February 15, 1940, the middle son of Donald and Rosalie (Howe) Edwards. He is survived by his wife, Marlene; son, Jason (Vivian), son Tracey (Tony); grandchildren, Josh, Zachary, Alissa and Trevor; great-grandchildren, Owen and Ty, Aunt Kay, (sister-in-law) Nadine Tauscher; and step-children, John Schmitt, Debra Caviness (David Blosl), Diana Hackney, Duane Sward (Laurie), Dawn Serl (William), and numerous step grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Rick and Kathy Curtright, Ed Jerns, Jerry and Janet Butterworth, Dan and Kelly Stueve, Cherie Thomas, and Don and Elaine Canfield for their support and kindness.
