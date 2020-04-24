Jack Dale Conner: 1933-2020

Jack Dale Conner, 86, of Centralia went peacefully to be with God Tuesday April 7, 2020. Claudette, his wife of 64 plus years, was holding his hand lovingly at their home. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska Sept. 10, 1933, to Frank and Virginia Conner.
Jack graduated from North High School in 1951. After his freshman year at Nebraska University his family relocated to California. He met Claudette, while attending Pasadena City College. Drama classes and love of the stage brought them together. They were married Nov. 11, 1955.
Jack earned his AA in 1955, his BA in 1969, and his MBA in 1983, from Cal State San Bernardino. This was not the end, as he never stopped learning. Jack was a milkman, stage manager, bookkeeper, vacuum salesman, pottery shop employee, school teacher, substitute teacher and computer programmer. He wrote, maintained and facilitated his programs from the 1970s, until his retirement. Automobile dealerships in California continue to use his amortization programs to this day.
Acting and playing a part was always his recreation. Jack also known as Basil Van Deere, Mark Twain, Santa Claus, the King of France, Dumbledore and so many more. All these characters would become his alter egos. He strolled in many parades, winning countless ribbons, trophies and awards.
Jack directed, acted and stage managed in college and at the Evergreen Playhouse here in Centralia. He performed in or directed shows like “Playboy of the Western World”, “The Great Big Doorstep”, “God’s Favorite”, “The Circle”, “Lost Horizon”, “Accidentally Yours”, “Over the River and through the Woods” and so many more. He loved the Evergreen Playhouse and led many of his family, young and old, into the world of community theatre. They then have become beloved actors, directors, lighting and sound folks, as well as stage hands all following in his footsteps.
As Basil Van Deere, BVD for shorts, he was known as the inimitable cowboy clown and beloved member of the “Calico Ghost Town Character Hall of Fame” in Barstow California. Basil was recognized by his wooly grey chaps, suction cup spurs, nailed on ten-gallon hat, giant pacifier, his puppet named spot and his 200-caliber pink elephant gun. His “cabin” (tent) and “golden throne” (outhouse) were tourist and family favorites in the campsites. He entertained everyone with his antics. Around the campfire he would play his mandolin or melodica, sing and answer questions from his inquisitive grandkids. As a member of “MENSA” he was never stumped.
Jack also invented and played board games. “Windows & Orbits” was his own creation, and King Maker and Acquire became opportunities for his sons and grandchildren to spend countless hours making eternal memories around family fun and snacks.
Jack and Claudette raised their five blonde daughters in Northern and Southern California. His slow and easy-going temperament was wonderfully necessary while raising five type A daughters. He was the “man” with the “clan”. The Conner Clan.
Claudette was the catalyst and loving soul mate that held it all together. Dad and Mom filled their home with love, laughter and music especially at times when they had little else, which never mattered to them. At Christmas they would often resort to invention to celebrate the season when money was short. A Christmas tree made of stacked tumbleweeds spray painted white was nothing short of magical for his girls. He handmade the straw Angel that still tops their family Christmas tree every year.
His soft-spoken wisdom and knowledge are present in every generation after him. He would say “If you do not want the whole answer, don’t ask the question”. His marriage advice was always “Don’t sweat the small stuff it’s all small stuff”. This advice and so much more have been handed down to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They all love “Big Papa”. The little ones loved having their special color book pictures and scribbled notes proudly hung on the refrigerator for him to admire. Many of them were lucky enough to visit tulip fields and gardens where he would patiently watch them stop and admire every bloom.
We all remember the different things that he built or created using scraps and ingenuity. Halloween costumes, Basil’s cabin, a special cake creation for his father/daughter time, the model train lay-out, lyrics for funny songs and a model home where everything was intricate and worked. “BONKS’ were his way of saying hello, good bye and I love you. We all miss them but will carry on this very important family tradition. He was loving, brilliant, wise, sensible, moral, imaginative, complex, ethical, playful, colorful, fun and above all wonderful. In Jack’s own words “I did it my way”.
He is survived by his wife, Claudette; daughters, Theresa (Bill) Hilliard of Centralia, Wendy (Terry) Harris of Chehalis, Jenny of Cleveland and Becky (Erich) Saas of Centralia; Grandchildren, Sean and Jessica, Kevin, Erin, Jason and Deanna, Dale and Mary, Chad and Carolyn, Teddy and Stephanie, Ebony, Karsti and Thomas; Great-Grandchildren, Jayci, Veda, Gabriel, Conner, Elijah, Alia, Krystin, William, Alexa, Benjamin, Asher, Samuel, Maybelle, Annabeth and Layla; Sister, Marilyn (Junior) Mendez of Tucson; and sister-in-law, Illa Conner of California; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jerry and Tom; daughter, Tamara; grandchildren, Joshua, Danielle and Michael; and great-granddaughter, Eithene Rose.
Jack and Claudette have called Harrison Square Presbyterian Church their church family for nearly 20 years. Thank you all for your continuing love, caring and friendship. With your help and their faith in God, Claudette is supported and knows that Jack is in a better place. She also wants to thank all of the caregivers that went beyond their calls of duty for Jack. Josh, Renee, Teddy, Ebony, Becky, Erich, Alex and Thomas are angels on earth. We love you.
A celebration of life and an Irish Wake will be scheduled in the future when it is safe for everyone
