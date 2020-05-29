Jack Bonagofski: 1938-2020

Jack Bonagofski, longtime resident of Centralia, Wash., passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, of causes related to Alzheimer’s disease.
He was a wonderful, loving husband to his wife, Nita, for nearly 46 years. Together the two collected and sold antiques, drove vintage cars Jack had restored and were active members of the Centralia-Chehalis Vintage Auto Club, of which Jack was a charter member. They spent years relaxing with family at the get-away house that Jack built in Packwood, Wash., and enjoyed vacationing in their travel trailers and motorhomes. They both worked at Centralia College and both retired from there at the same time. Seated next to Nita in the stands, Jack spent years loudly cheering for the Centralia College Trailblazer teams.
Jack was known for his craftsmanship and strong work ethic. Using his talents, he maintained and remodeled many buildings on the Centralia College campus. His many self-taught skills meant he could build or repair just about anything. Jack thoroughly enjoyed restoring the family’s 1880s Victorian house in the Edison neighborhood. By studying historical records, he artfully designed decorative millwork, crafted custom cabinetry and retrofitted tin ceilings, returning the historic home to its original grandeur.
Jack was born to Roy and Irene Bonagofski Jan. 5, 1938, in Mandan, N.D., he was one of 14 children. The family settled in Centralia, Wash., in early 1950. From that early age, Jack began his lifelong attendance of Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Nita; six children, Tracy Bonagofski, Teresa Mason, Todd Bonagofski, Troy Bonagofski, Troy-Skott and Amy Pope (stepchildren); four grandchildren, Rachel Porter, Lindsey Hobbs, Aaron Bonagofski, and Travis Welden-Pope; as well as one great-grandson, Noah Porter.
Memorial donations may be made to Centralia College Foundation at https://www.centralia.edu/foundation/donate.aspx.
The family anticipates a celebration of life on a future date.
Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
