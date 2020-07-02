Hunter Austin Douglass: 1999-2020

Hunter Austin Douglass, 20, of Chehalis, Wash., passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 6, 2020, from a previously undiagnosed medical condition. He was born Dec. 28, 1999, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, to Russell and Donnia (Muscato) Douglass. He graduated from W.F. West High School in Chehalis in 2018.
Hunter loved reading, and often shared the stories he read with his family members. He enjoyed playing board games and video games on his PS4, Dr. Who, spending time with his family, going out on motorcycle rides, and ASL (American Sign Language). Hunter was also very interested in ancient Mythology, especially the stories of ancient Egypt. He was a kind and brilliant young man, and is loved beyond words.
Hunter was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elaine Pichette A.R.N.P., William Douglass, Larry Breeden, and Judy Muscato.
Hunter will be forever remembered by his parents, Bill and Donnia Robinson and Russell and Kellie Douglass; siblings, Danielle, Dakota, Mariah, Katherine and Mercedes; as well as several "adopted" siblings whom he called sisters and brothers; and grandparents, David and Barbara Robinson, Barbara Douglass and Roger Jolin, Wayne Muscato, and Jane Breeden. He was loved by so many aunts and uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews. To Hunter, family didn’t always have to be blood. We are all heartbroken.
A celebration of Hunter’s life will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Sticklin Funeral Chapel, 1437 S. Gold Street, Centraila, Wash. Light refreshments will follow in the celebration in the Chapel's Hospitality Room.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Friends of the Chehalis Library at their website: http//chehalisfriends.wixsite.com/chehalislibrary, or to a charity of your choice.
Hunter’s family would like to thank their wonderful friends and family that have supported them through this difficult time.
