Herschel (Bud) Eutsler: 1936-2020

Herschel (Bud) Eutsler went to his heavenly home on October 10, 2020, at his home in Chehalis, Wash.
Bud was born to Carl and Bernice (Maples) Eutsler in Galena, Mo., January 22, 1936.
The Eutslers moved from Missouri to Southern California when Bud was 6 months old. Bud graduated from Pomona High School in 1954, then joined the Navy Reserve, in which he was trained as a radio operator for 8 years. Bud worked at R.W. Paper Mill in Longview for 30 years and retired in 1996. He also worked 9 1/2 years in the Potlatch Paper Mill.
He married the love of his life Ida Lenora Boone in Yuma, Ariz., in 1955. They celebrated their marriage by going to the opening of Disneyland, and returned many years thereafter with their family and for several anniversaries. Bud and Ida celebrated 65 years of marriage on June 13th, 2020. Bud and Ida raised three children; Denise, Dan and Gary for nine years in Pomona, Calif., before moving the family to Longview, Wash., in 1965. Their last move put them in Toledo, Wash., in1969, where they resided for 50 years.
Bud and Ida were faithful members of Toledo Assembly and Jackson Prairie Church, working on several building programs and serving in their church wherever they were needed. Bud and Ida spent 12 summers serving at the Wapato All Tribes Native American Church Kid’s Camp. They planned, cooked and served meals, and loved on each kid they met.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Bernice Eutsler; his beloved sister, Norma Jean Farris, and his brother-in-law, Loren Farris. Bud is survived by his precious wife Ida; his sister, Carlyne, and brother, Lucky Eutsler (Alice); his daughter, Denise Bluhm (Greg); sons, Dan Eutsler (Laurie) and Gary Eutsler (Chera); his grandchildren, Devon Bluhm, Derek Bluhm (Tiffany), Joshua Jameson, Kristen Manchester (Miles), Kayla Crawford
(James), Jared Eutsler (Lauren) and Nathaniel Eutsler (Casey); his great grandchildren, Jericho and Kingston Bluhm, Emma and Joelle Crawford, Tinsley, Pierce and Annabelle Eutsler.
The family would like to thank the staff at Chehalis West Assisted Living for their love and wonderful care of our dad and the support of our family during this time. The family requests any memorial be donated to Jackson Prairie Church at Mary’s Corner, Chehalis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.