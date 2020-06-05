Hazel Hadaller Oberg: 1930-2020

Hazel Hadaller Oberg, 90, longtime Toledo resident, passed away May 26, 2020.
She was born in Ethel, Wash., Feb. 18, 1930, to German parents, Louis and “Mini” Hadaller. She grew up on the farm in Ethel, went to school in Onalaska and worked at a restaurant in Chehalis during her teen years.
Hazel enjoyed roller skating and went often. She met Bert Oberg at the roller rink, where he quickly skated her off her feet and won her heart over a few others vying for her hand.
Moving to Brockaway, Ore., soon after marrying she kept the books for their log and lumber trucking business. Once on their feet they moved to Bandon, Ore., in conjunction with Helmer Oberg’s sawmill. The family returned to Toledo in 1963, where they enjoyed raising beef cattle and farming. At the age of 40, Hazel went to college and earned her License Practical Nurses degree and worked at St. John’s Hospital in Intensive Care Unit.
Hazel and Bert enjoyed several fishing trips to Canada, clamming at the coast and Puget Sound, dancing at the Grange and family parties.
She enjoyed serving others at home, the Grange and in the Lone Yew Sewing club. Hazel loved watching the birds out her window but not the Blue Jays. She loved farming but often was heard saying “it is a hell of a lot of work”! Some thought her to be fiercely independent and she would agree.
Hazel is survived by a daughter, Christine Sorensen of Winlock; three sons, John Oberg (Debbie), Stan Oberg and Eric (Rebecca) Oberg all of Toledo; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great- great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Oberg; parents, Louis and Mini Hadaller; and a brother, Delbert Hadaller.
Hazel will be very missed by many who knew and loved her and especially by her great-grandchildren. These little ones loved singing with her, walks when she was able, baking and bringing her treats, sitting on her bed and listening to her stories, bringing her flowers and rocks and showering her with kisses and hugs.
Per Hazel’s request there will be no services. She would love to be remembered with a gift to a local charity in her honor.
