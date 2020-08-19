Harvey F. Rabbitt: 1936-2020

Harvey F. Rabbitt passed away on August 14, 2020 at the age of 84 at his home in Deer River, Minn. He was born on Feb. 18, 1936 in Onigum, Minn to parents Frank Rabbit and Cecelia Martin.
Harvey was raised in Bowstring, Minn. He attended school in Deer River, Minn. Harvey retired after 20 years in the US Marine Corps. He worked for Blandin Paper Co. for 10 Years. Harvey enjoyed hunting, fishing and being a pastor.
He was preceded in death by father Frank Rabbitt and mother Cecelia Martin.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn Rabbitt; five children, Dan (Ann) Rabbitt, Theresa (Larry) Hoopman, Tracy (Jim) Wallace, Tammy (Chris Roberts) Brady and David Rabbitt.
Visitation will be held Thursday August 20, 2020 from 5-7 P.M., at Carroll Funeral Home in Deer River, MN. There will be a graveside service Friday August 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M., at Itasca Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are under the care of Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minn.
