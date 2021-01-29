Harry Junior Smith, 92, passed away peacefully in his home Jan. 24, 2021, in Chehalis, Wash., surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 2, 1928, to Harry Curtis Smith and Virginia Lavonne Prather Smith in Shelton, Wash. Harry was raised in Bramer, Tono, and then Centralia, Wash., where he spent most of his childhood. He graduated from Centralia High School.
He was drafted for the Korean War by the United States Army, and served our country for two years. Once he was back home, he ran his own sawmill and logging company, and bought a farm south of Chehalis. In 1959, he married Norlene Hazel Holt. The couple raised five children.
Harry, also known as "Bob", was passionate about his faith and his family. He loved to tell stories of his early days of farming and logging. He loved playing guitar, singing, dancing, raising cattle, growing his own grain, old trains, and spending time with his grandkids. Harry was patient, kind hearted, generous, always good natured, and dearly loved by many.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harry; mother, Virginia; and grandson, John Caleb Pyles.
Harry is survived by his children, John, Shawn, Landra, Brandon, Mathew and Kelie; his sisters, Bonnie, Dianna, and Mary Lou; and his grandchildren, Travis, Tiffany, Michael, Kenny, Chance, Nathan, Meagan, Nicole, Heather, Trish, Tony, Scarlett, and Tug.
The graveside service will begin at 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Claquato Cemetery, 142 Stearns Rd., Chehalis, WA 98532. A celebration of Harry’s life will immediately follow at Forest Grange, 3397 Jackson Hwy., Chehalis, WA 98532.