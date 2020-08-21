Harriett Burger Marchildon: 1928-2020

Harriett Burger Marchildon, a dietician, wife and mother, died peacefully in her sleep on August 4, 2020, in Chehalis, Wash. She was 92 years old.
Harriett was born in McMinnville, Ore., on July 26, 1928. She graduated from Oregon State University in 1950 with a B.S. Degree in Dietetics and was a member of Alpha Phi sorority. After college, Harriett interned as a hospital dietician in New Orleans, La. She returned to Portland, Ore., a year later and met her husband, Ralph Marchildon. Together, they owned and operated the Club Chateau for 25 years, raised a family of 4 children, and helped create and manage the Press Box restaurant of Missoula. In her retirement, Harriett lived in central Oregon, Colorado, and finally, Chehalis, Wash.
Harriett will be remembered as a devoted wife, savvy businesswoman, and loving mother and grandmother. She had a strong work ethic and tirelessly balanced family and career. Additionally, Harriett enjoyed cooking, fishing, bird hunting, gardening, spending time on Flathead Lake, and RV’ing with Ralph. She was passionate about education and earned a college degree when not many women did so, and she always emphasized education to her children and grandchildren.
Harriett is survived by three of her children; Dr. Gregory Marchildon (Pat) of Sea Cliff, NY; Marie Dugaw (Paul) of Chehalis, Wash.; and Mike Marchildon (Michelle) of Highlands Ranch, Colo. A fourth child, Philip Marchildon (Linda), passed away in 1987. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Harriett requested that any donations on her behalf be directed to Catholic Relief Services (www.crs.org) or to Feeding America (www.feedingamerica.org).
