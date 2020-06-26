Harold Robert Knapp of Centralia, Wash., went to be with the Lord April 13, 2020. He was born in Lewiston, Mont., April 9, 1934, to David and Zelma (Francs) Knapp.
Harold graduated from Centralia High School. He served his country by enlisting in the United States Army. On Nov. 15, 1959, he married Shirley Gratton they had three children. In September 1981, Harold married Dana Coolidge.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna (Knapp) Markstrom; sons, Dennis E. Knapp and Dean R. Knapp and wife, Cindy Schrader; stepsons, Scott and Bryon Coolidge; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters; two brothers; and lots of nieces and nephews.
Per Harold’s wishes, there will be no services.
