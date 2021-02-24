Harold Cooper was born in Morton, Wash., April 28, 1927, to Harry and Katherine Cooper. He graduated from Morton High School in 1945. Harold married Marj Cooper, April 3, 1954, and they established their home in Morton where they raised their three sons.
If anyone ever lived a full and happy life it was our Dad, Harold Cooper. He started working in the logging business at a young age. Harold started hauling ties during the war while still in high school. After high school, he continued hauling ties until 1948, when he started logging with his dad and Jack Winslow. He was a gyppo logger the next 25 years, partnering with Oak and Tuff Forrest, Bob Weber and his brother, George Cooper. In 1973, he retired from logging and was Lewis County Commissioner for 13 years, retiring again in 1986. Not long after, he went back to logging in the summers with his youngest son, Keith. They worked together for nine years, with Harold running his beloved John Deere skidder and Keith cutting timber. For many of those years, they worked on his 120 acre tree farm logging, clearing, and replanting. Dad took great pride in doing the work themselves and creating one of the finest tree farms in the state.
Throughout his life, he maintained a good work-life balance. He was an active member and historian of the Morton community. He was a longtime member of the Lewis County Farm and Forestry, Morton Masonic Lodge, Morton Methodist Church, Morton Husky Club, Morton Senior Center, Fire Mountain Arts Council, Lewis County Historical Society, Cowlitz Valley Historical Society, Lewis County Shrine and of the Afifi Shrine in which he rode for the Shriners Mounted Patrol in parades for several years. He was a founder and lifetime member of the Morton Gun Club as well as a founder of the Lewis County Hospital District Foundation. He served six years on the Morton City Council and two terms with Marj as Worthy Patron and Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star. He was an avid fisher and hunter of everything from grouse to bear, and spent many years in elk camp on the Green River. He and Marj travelled extensively throughout the world visiting over 30 countries, numerous states, and six continents.
After 55 years of marriage, Marj passed away in 2009. In 2010, Harold found his second significant other and loving companion, Frances Wood. They spent almost eleven years happily together enjoying each other’s company.
He was extremely proud of his family, especially his three sons who all graduated from college and his grandson who is off to college. He loved his family, neighbors, friends and the Morton community.
Harold is survived by and will be greatly missed by his sons, David Cooper of Portland, Douglas Cooper of Seattle, and Keith and Linda Cooper of Olympia; grandson, Keith Owen Cooper of New York; and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother; and several aunts and uncles; nephews and nieces.
The family will hold a private graveside service, due to COVID-19 concerns. Harold will be laid to rest at Brown Mortuary in Morton, next to his beloved wife, Marj. They know everyone who knew Harold will be there in spirit. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Arbor Health, Morton Hospital, for the loving care and comfort they provided, and the many friends that helped him when he needed it.
We would also like to acknowledge and extend a SPECIAL THANKS to the friends, churches, and neighbors for their expressions of love, sympathy, prayer, flowers, comfort and support during this time of our bereavement. You are all very much appreciated. May you all continue to be blessed for your caring expressions and acts of kindness.
Memorials may be sent to the Husky Scholarship fund, Lewis County Historical Society, Morton Methodist Church, or charity of your choice.