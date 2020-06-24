Gwendilyn Rhyneer, 73, beloved mother, grandmother and sister, passed away, Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Chehalis, Wash. She was born in St. Louis, Mo., to parents, Thomas and Mary Potter.
Gwendilyn loved traveling, spending time at the beach and gospel music. She enjoyed making unique quilts for her grandchildren. Most fulfilling for her was spending time with her grandchildren.
A proud accomplishment of Gwendilyn’s was completing a three day, 60 mile, Breast Cancer Walk with Rachel Gunderson.
Gwendilyn was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her brothers, Randy and Kent Potter; sisters, Jackie (Bill) Rinehart and Karen Potter; son, Tom (Carrie) Rhyneer; daughter, Robin (Darin) Chrisman; grandchildren, Tayler Hammington-Rhyneer, Lucas Rhyneer and Brendan and Kellen Chrisman.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: Down Syndrome Community of Puget Sound.
A funeral service will be held at Sticklin Funeral Chapel in Centralia, Wash., at 12 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020. A private burial will take place Monday, June 29, 2020, at Claquato Cemetery.
