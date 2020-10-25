Guy Franklin Lane: 1925-2020

Guy Franklin Lane passed away at Centralia Providence Hospital on October 15, 2020. Guy was born on June 18, 1925 in Kellyville, Okla., to Roy and Beatrice Lane. In 1937 Guy’s family moved to Yakima, Wash., then moved to Raymond, Wash., and from there to Port Townsend, Wash., where he graduated from high school.
Guy was a very talented individual. He was part of our greatest generation. Guy served in the US Navy during World War II on the Naval Destroyer USS Nicholas (DD449) and on The USS Grady during the Korean Conflict, from there he received an honorable discharge after serving his country from 1943 thru 1951.
He then married the love of his life, Mary Ann Insel in 1951 and celebrated their 69th anniversary on August 18, 2020. They had a love that was everlasting.
Guy received an Associate Degree in Music Arts from Clark College in Vancouver, Wash. He had a great love of music. He played the trumpet in the Portland-Vancouver area for dances and was a member of the Musicians Union. He was a member of the local Two Town Tuners Barber Shop Chorus and several Barber Shop Quartets for more than 40 years.
Guy worked at several different professions, he worked at Boeing, drove long haul semi’s up and down the West Coast, he then worked for Marenakos Logging in Woodland, Wash., then moved to Morton, Wash., when the company relocated. He then went on to work for Harv Breen Construction in Chehalis, Wash., operating a rock crushing plant. He then went into semi-retirement and worked for Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute transiting patients to and from the clinic. Guy had strong faith in God and volunteered hours helping on the expansion of the Centralia Community Church of God.
Guy is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Lane; daughter, Mara (Todd) Ostrand; sons, Alex (Brenda) Lane and David (Marlys) Lane; six grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Guy was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Beatrice Lane; sisters, Helen Walen and Maxine Lane; and granddaughter Amber Lane.
A private service will be scheduled at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.