Glenn Harvey Keenan went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sept. 22, 2020 at Leah’s Adult Family Home in Chehalis, Wash. He was born to Harold and Helen Keenan March 18, 1942 in Onalaska, Wash. He attended school in Onalaska and Mossyrock, graduating in 1960.
Glenn married Arlene Johnson April 6, 1984 and gained a daughter and a son. He worked as a mechanic, trucking company partner and truck owner operator. His enjoyments were working on his Onalaska farm raising cattle along side his wife, keeping old equipment working and cutting firewood.
Glenn was a member of Salkum Community Church of the Brethren serving his Lord in various capacities.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Harold and Helen Keenan; sisters, Beverly White and brother Wayne Keenan.
Surviving Glenn are his wife, Arlene; daughter, Jilene (Steve) Furjesi; son, Scott (Tien) Arnold; two grandsons and one great granddaughter; sisters, Edith Towner and Louella McCray along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
Glenn will be laid to rest at Salkum Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
