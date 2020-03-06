Glenda Kay Smell, 69, of Chehalis, Wash., passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. She was born May 29, 1950, in Ellensbug, Wash., to Glen Dean and Louise Pearl (Dupuis) Dunford.
Glenda married Michael L. Smell Jan. 16, 1971, in Juneau, Alaska, and the couple raised four children. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, cooking, volunteering, working with 4-H and painting. Glenda was always generous and kind. She looked after and cared for others, whether they be family, friends or those in the community. Glenda gave her time and talent quite often and pursued everything with a passion. Her faith sustained her.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Michael; children, Michael G. Smell, Annemarie Downey, Philip Smell and Heidi Smart; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Carol Pody, Dennis Dunford, Merrette Dunford, Jerry Dunford and Mary Peterson.
A Vigil will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chehalis. The Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, also at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with a reception to follow in the church hall. Interment will follow the reception at Claquato Cemetery, 142 Stearns Rd., in Chehalis.
In lieu of flowers, Glenda’s family asks that donations be made to St. Vincent De Paul-Holy Family Conference, 157 SW 6th St., Chehalis, WA 98532, or to a charity of the giver’s choice.
