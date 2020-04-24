Glen O. Hakola, recently of Las Cruces, N.M., passed away Thursday evening, April 17, 2020, of complications of a previous stroke. He was born May 5, 1942, to Oliver (Fat) and Regina (Ginger) Hakola in Aberdeen, Wash., and grew up in the Lincoln Creek Valley on the family farm along with his older sister, Gail.
Following high school, Glen went on to attend trade school in Tacoma, where he became a certified diesel mechanic. He was employed in that capacity by NC Machinery and Tri-County Truck and Diesel. He started Chehalis Auto Electric now Kresky Auto and Electric.
In 1963, Glen married Barbara Ensey and they had two children, Julie and Jeffrey. In 1975, Glen re-married JoAnn Stajduhar and they were married for 45 years until his passing. Glen enjoyed the outdoors including hunting, some fishing and camping. While residing in Chehalis, he belonged to a bowling league. In his retirement years, Glen and JoAnn enjoyed many travels including, Hawaii and Florida.
Glen is survived by his wife, JoAnn; sister, Gail; daughter, Julie of Des Moines, Iowa; son Jeffrey of Lincoln Creek Valley; grandsons, Britton and Kyle; nephews, Chris and Wade Moore.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Regina Hakola; and his niece, Pamela Moore.
No services will be held at this time. Remembrances in Glen's honor may be made to a charity of your choice
