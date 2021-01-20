Glen Charles Unzelman, 90, passed away Dec. 31, 2020, and was reunited with his wife, Bonnie. He was born June 3, 1930, in a farmhouse on Jackson Prairie in Chehalis, Wash., to Alvin John Julius and Mabel Marianna Johnson Unzelman.
Glen was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Bonita Unzelman; parents; infant son, Steven Glen; and brother, Lloyd Unzelman.
Glen lived in Chehalis, Wash., and had a love for animals. At 14 years old, he raised rabbits, chickens, and spent much of his time on his horse. He worked on a near by farm while attending high school. He enjoyed picking blackberries and looking for pollywogs with his sister, Doris.
Glen attended Chehalis Schools, graduating in 1948. After graduation he worked at a bakery. He spent eight years in the Washington National Guard Reserve as a Staff Sargent. Glen spent most of his working years at Sears, Pacific Highway Transport, Garrett Freightlines and Silver Eagle delivering freight within Lewis County, retiring in 1982. He received many safe driving awards throughout his career.
Glen married Bonita (Bonnie) Frances Sparhawk, June 3, 1951, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chehalis. His life was never the same after the loss of Bonnie, July 19, 2017. Together, they had three children, Steven Glen (deceased), Larry Charles (Denise) and Kathy Diane (Mark) Hoffman.
The love of his life was farming! In 1963, he purchased 81 acres of land South of Chehalis, along the Dillenbaugh Creek, eventually building a home. He enjoyed making hay and tending to his animals for many years. He enjoyed landscaping his yard after retirement. His grandchildren loved playing in the Dillenbaugh Creek looking for critters. He also enjoyed attending sport events that his grandchildren participated in.
In 2007, they sold the farm and moved back to property adjacent to where he was raised. Glen was a lifelong and faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chehalis. He volunteered at the church and the Chehalis Food Bank.
Glen is survived by; son, Larry (Denise) Unzelman; daughter, Kathy (Mark) Hoffman; grandchildren, Matthew (Sarah) Unzelman, Evan (Bradie) Unzelman, Kevin (Raychel) Hoffman, Allen (Brittany) Unzelman and Kelsey Hoffman; great-grandchildren, Mariah Unzelman, Grace Hoffman, Finley Unzelman, Landon Unzelman, Isabella Unzelman, Gwen Unzelman, and Mae Unzelman,. Sister, Doris Carey and numerous nieces and nephews.
