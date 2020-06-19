Gladys Hoberg: 1921-2020

Gladys Hoberg, 98, passed away Monday, June, 16, 2020, at Chehalis West Assisted Care, Chehalis, Wash.
Gladys was born on September 16, 1921 on the Family Farm west of Roslyn, South Dakota to Gilbert and Lena (Sorenson) Grinager. She was baptized at Fron Lutheran Church. After High School she married Rudolph Murschel and had three children, Rodney, LaVonne, and Marlys. Later she married Charles E. Hoberg. She was a receptionist at Klein Hotel in Webster, South Dakota for 10 years and later worked at Sioux Falls Hospital. She and husband Charles moved to Tacoma, Wash., in 1966 where she was employed at P.L.U College for 19 years. She also assisted her husband in managing Bell Apartments during this time. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church (Tacoma) for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Lena; husband, Charles; son Rodney; and many members of her extended family. Gladys leaves behind her daughters, Marlys (Mrs. David Treffry), LaVonne (Mrs. Vernon Estes); eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and sister Hazel Syhre, of Roslyn, S. Dakota
A family graveside service will be held at Fir Lane Cemetery, Spanaway, at 1:00 P.M., Thursday, June 25, 2020.
