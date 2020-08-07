Gladys Hensley Breckenridge Sliva: 1930-2020

Gladys Hensley Breckenridge Sliva went to heaven on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 89, with her beloved husband, Zyg, and her two girls, Bambi and Tammy by her side.
Born on Dec. 18, 1930, Gladys lived in Bucoda Wash., as a child and graduated from Centralia High School in 1948. She married Donald Breckenridge in 1952.
She was employed by Bank Check Supply in Centralia for many years. In 1983 she married Zygmund Sliva of Doty, and they were married 37 years. They lived in Doty until they moved to Stillwater Estates in Centralia several years ago. Their love and devotion to each other was to be admired.
Gladys loved gardening, canning, crocheting, fishing, and attending all of her grandkids’ sporting and school events. She was happiest when her family was all together at holidays and family gatherings, where she always kept them laughing. When you ask her husband Zyg to describe her, he wraps it up in the words “She didn’t have a mean bone in her body.”
Gladys was preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie Northrop and brother Charles Hensley.
Every member of Gladys’s family adored her. She leaves behind her husband Zyg Sliva, two daughters, Bambi (Doug) Donahue of Centralia, Wash., Tammy (Dennis) Calkins of Centralia, Wash., two step-children, Cheryl (Cork) Barada of Doty, Wash., and Tim (Anna) Sliva of Hawaii. Gladys had four loving grandchildren, Melissa (Tom) Fagerness of Centralia, Wash., Kyle (Stefany) Donahue of Centralia, Wash., Ali (Chris) Duncan of Tenino, Wash., and Evan (Kelly) Calkins of Chehalis, Wash. She also has three step-grandchildren, Sean (Donna) Barada of Napavine, Wash., Tanya (Dana) Cox of Oregon, and Jessie Sliva of Hawaii. She delighted in her six great grand-children, and four step-great grandchildren. Gladys had several nieces and nephews who she loved very much.
In a letter Gladys left behind for her family, telling them each how much she loved them, she ended by saying “I just hope I mattered to each of you..” Yes, Mom/Grandma - more than you know.
A private family gathering to celebrate Gladys’s life will be held in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.