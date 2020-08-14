Gladys Ethyl Frase: 1914-2020

Gladys Ethyl Frase passed away at Serenity Care in Centralia, Wash., at the age of 105 on Monday, March 16, 2020, after complications following a broken hip two months earlier. She is now with Jesus in heaven. She was born October 20, 1914 in Seattle, Wash., to John and Caroline Morrow, recent immigrants from Ireland and England respectively. The Morrows moved to Cinebar, Washington when Gladys was 4 years old. She attended the two room Cinebar school through the eighth grade and graduated from Onalaska High School in 1934. She married her best friend Gene Frase from Shoestring, Wash., on May 28, 1940. They celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary just two months before Gene passed away on July 21, 2011.
Preceding her in death were her parents John and Caroline Morrow; her husband Gene; sisters Dolly Morrow, Margaret Leggett, Elizabeth Hopkins; and a brother George Morrow.
She is survived by two sons, Steve Frase, and John Frase (Jeannie) in Onalaska, Wash., grandchildren Stephanie Frase Ziesemer (Tim) in Darrington, Wash., Susan Frase in Lexington, Kent., Brandy Frase Hazel (Shaun) in Tacoma, Wash. and Gabe Frase (Julie) in Onalaska, Wash., as well as seven grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces Carolyn Bradley, Seattle, Wash., and Marilyn Leggett, Arlington, Wash., nephews Don (Phyllis) Hopkins, David (Maria) Hopkins, Snohomish, Wash., and Ralph Leggett, Chehalis, Wash.
She lived her whole married life on the Frase homestead on Pigeon Springs Road in Onalaska, Wash., and was a member of the Community Presbyterian Church of Onalaska for many years. She had a green thumb and a real knack for making plants grow. From about age four she has had and has loved gardening – a very big thing in her life. She was still active working in her garden at 103 years of age. For most of her years she raised a large garden, canned a lot of vegetables, fruit, and meat and raised many kinds of flowers including Dahlias and African Violets. Many of the items on the dining table were produced on the farm – much more self- sufficient than today when almost everything comes from the supermarket.
Gladys helped her husband Gene operate a steam sawmill established on the farm in 1956 and was also a good cook. Gladys and Gene were both teenagers during the great depression and knew what hard times were about. They saw a lot of changes since 1914, and worked together through hard times and good times. They were among the last of the “great generation”.
The Covid19 pandemic has led to the decision to simply hold a graveside assembly with close family members only. Her ashes will be buried in the family plot at the Alpha Cemetery. A date is yet to be determined.
