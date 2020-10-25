Geraldine E. Thayer passed away on July 23, 2020. An obituary had been previously published in The Chronicle, with funeral information to come later.
The family would like to invite all family and friends to attend the interment at 1:00 PM on October 30, 2020 at Shelton Memorial Park, 1605 Van Buren St, Shelton, WA 98584. There will be graveside services only.
The park has informed us that there are no restrictions on the number of people who can attend the service, so anyone who wishes to pay their respects is welcome to attend.
