Geraldine E. (Hadaller) Thayer: 1957-2020

Geraldine E. (Hadaller) Thayer known as “Geri” passed away at home surrounded by friends and family in Shelton Wash., on July 23, 2020 at the age of 63. Geri was born in Chehalis Wash., on March 4, 1957. She graduated from Mossyrock High School in 1975 and soon after graduation enlisted with the United States Navy to serve our country.
Geri leaves behind her husband, Jim; daughter, Nicole (Mathew) Pennington; and son, Justin; parents, Albert and Rosemary Hadaller; sisters, Nancy (Roy) Townsend, Jo (Mel) Whitney; brother, Russell and numerous nieces and nephews. Geri was preceded in death by her sisters Bernadine and Mary.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
