Gerald (Jerry) Ray Palmateer, was born in Curtis, Wash., to Henry and Elizabeth Palmateer, he was the fifth of nine children. Jerry attended schools in Curtis, Ryderwood and Winlock before joining the Air Force at the age of 17. He met his wife Jane Marie Carroll while stationed in Pittsburgh, Pa., they married and had four children. He served his country during the Korean War at Suwon Air Base maintaining the F-86 Sabre Jet. He travelled extensively with his young family before retiring in 1968 as Master Sgt. After a brief period of time in the logging industry, Jerry pursued a career in Law Enforcement with Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. He began his career in the Lewis County Jail working as a jailer and dispatch before moving up to Road Deputy, Investigator, Detective and Chief Criminal Deputy, retiring in 1992 after 22 years of service. After his beloved wife Jane passed away in 1998, Jerry married Marlene (White/Brenning) and moved back to Winlock until his illness required a move to a memory care center in Tumwater.
Jerry is preceded in death by his wife, Jane (Carroll) Palmateer; his parents Henry and Elizabeth Palmateer; and siblings, Hugh Martin Palmateer, Hester Bevard, Henry (Don) Palmateer, Bettie (Tiny) Allie, Clifford Palmateer, and Claudia McHendry.
Jerry is survived by his children Gerald M. Palmateer, Thomas Palmateer, Steven Palmateer (Karren) and Susan Palmateer; grandchildren, Ryan Palmateer, Kyle Palmateer (Arielle), Michael McConnell and Andrew McConnell; great grandchildren, Sydney, Rylen, Paxton, Brody and Mason McConnell and Hazel Palmateer; siblings, Joyce Beardsley and Cora Lee (Babe) Sickles, numerous nieces, nephews, step children and step grandchildren.
Viewing will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Monday, October 5, 2020 at Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family burial will be held.
