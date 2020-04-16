George Archie Carper: 1933-2020

George Archie Carper, 86, of Chehalis, Wash., passed away April 7, 2020, in the comfort of his own home and reunited with the love of his life, Charlotte. George was born to Payson and Bessy (Bowman) Carper July 12, 1933, in White Pigeon, Mich.
George enlisted in the United States Army at the young age of 16. This is where he met his wife, Charlotte Lehua Hao in Honolulu, Hawaii. He enjoyed being with family, collecting coins and reading. He’ll always be remembered by his many fun stories and unconditional love for everyone.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Charlotte; and children, Linda Gruver and Christopher Dean Carper.
George is survived by his sons, Greg, Bob, Dan and Tim; daughters, Laura Carson, Lisa Gruver and Kim Schrader; as well as 26 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, including his very special granddaughter Abby.
Interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery in Lakewood. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude.
